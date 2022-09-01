On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Amy Raskin of Chevy Chase Trust said that Illumina, Inc. ILMN is “not for the faint of heart.” It is a “really good company” that has had “a terrible year,” she mentioned.

“It has a few catalysts coming up at the Genomics forum at the end of the month and then an Analyst Day in early October. You’re also going to get a decision on GRAIL. If the EU prevents that acquisition from happening, they’re going to spin it out and I think that’s going to be a big catalyst for the stock,” Raskin stated.

Shannon Saccocia of Boston Private chose Rockwell Automation ROK. “Focusing on industrial automation with this reassuring trend that we’ve been talking about,” she said.

Check out other stocks making moves in the premarket.

Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners said that Hershey Co HSY was at an “all-time high last week” and there is “more to come.”

Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners said that CVS Health Corp CVS is an “easy to own health care stock.”