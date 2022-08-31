US crude oil futures traded lower this morning on Wednesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.3

HCW Biologics

The Trade: HCW Biologics Inc. HCWB CFO Rebecca Byam bought a total of 20,000 shares at an average price of $2.55. To acquire these shares, it cost around $51.02 thousand.

HCW Biologics recently posted a Q2 loss of $0.10 per share. What HCW Biologics Does: HCW Biologics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies to lengthen the health span by disrupting the link between chronic, low-grade inflammation and age-related diseases.

Smith Micro Software

The Trade : Smith Micro Software, Inc SMSI Director Thomas G Campbell acquired a total of 1,700 shares at an average price of $2.33. The insider spent around $3.96 thousand to buy those shares.

: Smith Micro Software recently said Q2 EPS results were down year over year. What Smith Micro Software Does: Smith Micro Software Inc is a provider of software solutions. It develops and markets wireless solutions for wireless service providers, mobile device and chipset manufacturers, and enterprise businesses.

Williams Industrial Services Group

The Trade : Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. WLMS Director Nelson Obus acquired a total of 49,550 shares at an average price of $1.65. To acquire these shares, it cost around $81.82 thousand.

: Director Nelson Obus acquired a total of 49,550 shares at an average price of $1.65. To acquire these shares, it cost around $81.82 thousand. What’s Happening : Williams Industrial recently posted a loss for its second quarter.

: Williams Industrial recently posted a loss for its second quarter. What Williams Industrial Services Does: Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides a range of construction, maintenance, and support services to customers in energy, power, and industrial end markets.

