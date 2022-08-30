Pacer Financials exchange-traded funds (ETF) have increased by 47% or $5 billion in the period between January and June 2022.

What Happened: According to Pacer ETFs, the company is focused on addressing investors' needs, providing 45 ETFs accounting for more than $16.4 billion as of August 29, 2022. This is through six fund families that include Pacer Trendpilot Series, Pacer Cash Cows Index Series, Pacer Custom ETF Series, Pacer Leaders ETF Series, Pacer Factor ETF Series and Pacer Swan SOS ETF Series.

The Pacer Cash Cow Index ETF Series has become Pacer’s largest ETF family, accounting for $8.2 billion in assets under management as of June 9, 2022, with much of the growth primarily driven by the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF COWZ, which has accumulated $6.5 billion in assets under management in the past year.

As a result, the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 won "ETF of the Year" at the With Intelligence’s 2022 Mutual Fund and ETF Awards.

Pacer Financial ETFs President Sean O’Hara said, “With COWZ, investors are able to capitalize on companies that offer high free cash flow, and a high free cash flow yield. This recognition is testament to the importance of providing investors with ETF strategies that can perform even in challenging market environments.”

Bloomberg's senior ETF analyst Eric Balchunas pointed out in a tweet from Aug. 29 that Pacer’s assets surpassed Cathie Woods Index and ARK ETFs assets under management, which as of August 26, 2022, in a Benzinga calculation summing the assets under management for ARK Invest accounted for just more than $15 billion, per ycharts.com.

Comparing ETF Performance: Cathie Wood’s largest fund is the ARK Innovation ETF ARKK, with assets under management totaling at roughly $8.3 billion as of August 26, 2022, with this ETF down roughly 65% in the past year, per ycharts.com.

Furthermore, Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has net assets under management of roughly $7.4 billion as of July 31, 2022, and is up 4% over the past 12 months.

Photo: Alena Demidyuk via Shutterstock