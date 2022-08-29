Alphabet And These 3 Energy Plays Are CNBC's Final Trades

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Brenda Vingiello of Sand Hill Global Advisors chose Alphabet Inc GOOGL, saying the digital ads market will remain attractive even if there is continued slowing.
“If we look at Google’s own profitability, I think over time their cloud business should begin to improve that should help cushion things,” Vingiello stated. She added, “At 18 times earnings, we think it’s an interesting story right here.
Jason Snipe of Odyssey Capital Advisors named Chevron Corporation CVX. Snipe said he liked the energy space. "The company had a free cash flow yield of over 11%," he added.
Joshua Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management said that oil and gas producers had “sat out most of the bull market this summer.” He added, “That bull market is now reversing.” iShares US Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF IEO is a “pure play on producers,” Brown stated.
Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners said ExxonMobil Corp XOM is a “fairly non-controversial play and a fairly non-controversial sector.
“It’s hard to get bearish on this sector with what we see going on,” he added. ExxonMobil has 3.6% dividend yield and is an “easy way to be in the energy sector,” Lebenthal stated.
