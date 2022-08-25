$3.2 Million Bet On This Consumer Cyclical Stock? Check Out These 5 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

The Nasdaq Composite gained 50 points on Wednesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.
When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.3
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings
- The Trade: Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. AVAH CFO David Afshar bought a total of 10,000 shares at an average price of $2.01. To acquire these shares, it cost around $20.14 thousand.
- What’s Happening: Barclays, last week, maintained Aveanna Healthcare with an Overweight and lowered the price target from $7 to $5.
- What Aveanna Healthcare Does: Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc is a diversified home care platform focused on providing care to medically complex, high-cost patient populations.
Marpai
- The Trade: Marpai, Inc. MRAI Director Damien Lamendola acquired a total of 292,255 shares at an average price of $1.07. The insider spent around $311.7 thousand to buy those shares.
- What’s Happening: Marpai recently posted a Q2 loss of $0.34 per share.
- What Marpai Does: Marpai Inc operates as a health plan company. It uses A.I. to predict and help prevent costly events for its members, and in turn, lower its clients' health care costs.
F45 Training Holdings
- The Trade: F45 Training Holdings Inc. FXLV Director David Chene acquired a total of 1,405,000 shares at an average price of $2.30. To acquire these shares, it cost around $3.23 million.
- What’s Happening: F45 Training Holdings recently posted a Q2 loss of $0.36 per share.
- What F45 Training Does: F45 Training Holdings Inc is a fitness franchisor in the United States. The company is focused on creating a fitness training and lifestyle brand.
MSP Recovery
- The Trade: MSP Recovery, Inc. MSPR Chief Legal Officer Frank C. Quesada acquired a total of 40,000 shares at an average price of $1.94. The insider spent $77.5 thousand to buy those shares.
- What’s Happening: MSP Recovery recently provided a business update detailing its growth and recent advancements.
- What MSP Recovery Does: MSP Recovery Inc is a healthcare recoveries and data analytics company. The business model includes two principal lines of business: Claims Recovery and Chase to Pay Services.
loanDepot
- The Trade: loanDepot, Inc. LDI Executive Chairman Anthony Li Hsieh acquired a total of 222,223 shares at an average price of $1.60. The insider spent $355.56 thousand to buy those shares.
- What’s Happening: loanDepot recently posted a Q2 loss of $0.66 per share.
- What loanDepot Does: loanDepot Inc provides nonbank consumer lending solutions for individuals in the United States. It offers personal, residential home, home refinancing, mortgage and home equity loans.
