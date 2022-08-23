$7.3 Million Bet On This Penny Stock? Check Out These 4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

The Dow Jones dropped more than 600 points on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.
When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.3
Avaya Holdings
- The Trade: Avaya Holdings Corp. AVYA 10% owner Theodore Walker Cheng-de King bought a total of 4,232,600 shares at an average price of $1.71. To acquire these shares, it cost around $7.25 million.
- What’s Happening: Avaya Holdings recently issued Q3 EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- What Avaya Holdings Does: Avaya Holdings Corp provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses.
Stryve Foods
- The Trade: Stryve Foods, Inc. SNAX CEO Christopher J Boever acquired a total of 150,000 shares at an average price of $0.72. The insider spent around $108.5 thousand to buy those shares.
- What’s Happening: Stryve Foods recently reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and issued FY22 sales guidance below estimates.
- What Stryve Foods Does: Stryve Foods Inc is focused on manufacturing and marketing highly differentiated healthy snacks that disrupt traditional snacking categories.
AMC Entertainment Price Target Cut By This Analyst, Plus DA Davidson Predicts $318 For Estée Lauder
Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .
InspireMD
- The Trade: InspireMD, Inc. NSPR Director Gary S Roubin acquired a total of 35,500 shares at an average price of $1.91. To acquire these shares, it cost around $67.77 thousand.
- What’s Happening: The company recently posted upbeat quarterly results.
- What InspireMD Does: InspireMD Inc is the United States based medical device company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of complex vascular and coronary disease.
Nautilus Biotechnology
- The Trade: Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. NAUT CFO and Treasurer Anna Mowry acquired a total of 17,500 shares at an average price of $2.30. The insider spent $40.22 thousand to buy those shares.
- What’s Happening: Nautilus Biotechnology recently posted a Q2 loss of $0.12 per share.
- What Nautilus Biotechnology Does: Nautilus Biotechnology Inc is a development stage life sciences company creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the human proteome.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.