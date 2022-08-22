Estee Lauder, Eli Lilly And These 2 Energy Stocks Are CNBC's Final Trades

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Shannon Saccocia of Boston Private chose Estee Lauder Companies Inc EL. “Return of travel and potentially some loosening of restrictions in China bode well for this stock, I think over the course of next year,” she said.
Rob Sechan of New Edge Capital Group said that health care is a cautious play and suggested Eli Lilly And Co LLY. Although it has a premium valuation, the company has “great fundamentals with an attractive risk reward profile,” he said.
“Mid-teens top line growth and 23% long-term expected EPS growth,” he added.
Kevin O'Leary, known as "Mr. Wonderful," named Devon Energy Corp DVN, saying he likes cash flow. Management has decided to distribute 50% free cash flows to shareholders, O'Leary mentioned. “What’s not to like about that?” he added.
Richard Saperstein of HighTower Treasury Partners said Marathon Oil Corporation’s MRO 82% production is domestic. “They have a whopping 21% free cash flow yield and they’re gonna be returning it to the shareholders,” he added.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
