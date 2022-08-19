CNBC's Final Trades: 4 Energy Plays With The Biggest Upside

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners said that Exxon Mobil Corp XOM is a recent addition to his portfolio. “We see that energy kind of corrected the whole space earlier this summer, but now it's coming out of it,” Lebenthal mentioned. “I see the fundamentals and technicals supporting it,” he added.
Bryn Talkington of Requisite Capital Management said Devon Energy Corp DVN is “one of the best companies in the exploration and production space.” The company has strong free cash flows, of which “75% goes to dividends and buyback.” It is the “right company at the right time,” she added.
Joshua Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management said that iShares US Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF IEO “is flying off those June lows.” “We’re going to be hearing about rationing of electricity and natural gas in Europe not too long from now,” he mentioned.
Stephen Weiss of Short Hills Capital Partners mentioned that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. EPD “has a great yield.”
