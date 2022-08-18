CNBC's Final Trades: Easterly Government Properties, ExxonMobil, Illinois Tool Works And This Health Care Company

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Jenny Harrington of Gilman Hill Asset Management said Easterly Government Properties Inc DEA offers a 5.6% yield. While the share price is “not gonna do much for you,” it’s a good dividend stock, she added.
Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners said he had recently added ExxonMobil Corp XOM to his portfolio. “It’s about 12% off its recent high, less than 10 times earnings, 3.8% dividend yield,” Lebenthal mentioned. “I just don’t see the energy market going down meaningfully from here,” he added.
Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners advised to not forget about “health care in your portfolio” whether you are “nervous or excited about the market”. Terranova said he owns Amgen, Inc. AMGN. “It’s a name I like going forward,” he added.
Degas Wright of Decatur Capital Management chose Illinois Tool Works Inc. ITW saying it is an “industry parts maker with a 9% earnings growth and a 2.4% dividend yield.”
