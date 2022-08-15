CNBC's Final Trades: Walt Disney, Freeport-McMoRan, Chipotle Mexican Grill And This Banking Stock

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Brenda Vingiello of Sand Hill Global Advisors said that Walt Disney Co DIS reported a “great quarter” and "Disney+ subs and parks are doing well." "Really think this company is well positioned over the long term and it’s been a lagger for the last couple of years, so I think there’s a great opportunity here," she added.
Bryn Talkington of Requisite Capital Management chose Freeport-McMoRan Inc FCX as her final trade.
Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners stated that people who don’t believe in tacticals should look at Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc’s CMG chart. “I am long in," Terranova added. "It broke out clean above the 200-day moving average and it’s off to the races," he mentioned.
Jim Lebenthal said Citigroup Inc C offers “a 4% dividend yield, single multiple.” "At some point, those buybacks are gonna begin again," he added.
