Cathie Wood Buys $9M In Roblox Shares Following Q2 Miss — Dumps This Bitcoin-Linked Stock

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Wednesday bulked up on the shares of video game developer Roblox Corp RBLX, which reported disappointing results earlier this week.

What Happened: Ark bought 191,503 shares of Roblox, valued at over $9 million, via three of its exchange-traded funds (ETFs), the firm's disclosure showed. Roblox is the 16th largest holding in the firm’s flagship Ark Innovation ETF ARKK, with a weight of 2.80%.

Roblox shares closed Wednesday's session higher despite the disappointing second-quarter results the company reported Tuesday after the close. Following the results, Morgan Stanley analyst raised the price target for the stock from $25 to $32, while maintaining the rating at Equal-Weight. Over the past month, the stock has gained about 25%.

Ark Sheds Block Shares: Ark, through two of its ETFs, sold 195,618 shares of financial services and digital payments company Block Inc SQ valued at over $17 million. Block is the fourth largest holding of Ark Innovation ETF with a weight of 4.89%. The ETF currently holds over 5.6 million shares of the firm valued at over $498.3 million.

Block is led by Bitcoin BTC/USD bull Jack Dorsey and the entrepreneur has frequently highlighted a Bitcoin-centric future for the fintech company.

Ark sold $75 million worth of Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN, another crypto-linked stock, late last month after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission alleged the cryptocurrency exchange listed unregistered securities. The decision to sell Coinbase shares is due to the regulatory uncertainty in the crypto industry, Ark founder Wood recently said in an interview with Bloomberg.

Other Buys: Ark's other purchases on Wednesday include Twilio Inc TWLO and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc PACB.