Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management bought 129,800 shares of healthcare company Teladoc Health Inc TDOC, valued at over $4.5 million, based on Tuesday’s closing price, via four of its exchange-traded funds (ETFs).
Teladoc is the ninth largest holding of the firm’s flagship fund Ark Innovation ETF ARKK, with a weight of 4.46%, according to the fund's website. Ark Innovation ETF itself holds more than 11.7 million shares in the firm valued at over $455 million.
Earnings: Teladoc’s net loss totaled $3.1 billion for the June quarter, compared to $133.8 million in the same period last year. The firm’s revenue increased 18% to $592.4 million from a year earlier.
Analyst Rating: Berenberg has downgraded Teladoc’s rating from ‘buy’ to ‘hold,’ while changing the price target to $35 from $42 earlier, according to Benzinga Pro.
Other Buys: Ark Investment Management also bought 102,756 shares of Markforged Holding Corp MKFG valued at over $279,000 via two of its funds.
Sales: The firm sold 429,233 shares of Signify Health Inc SGFY via its flagship fund at a valuation of over $9.6 million based on Tuesday’s closing.
Signify is the 17th largest holding of Ark Innovation ETF with a weight of 2.58% valued at over $263 million.
