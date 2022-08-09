Hong Kong shares opened in the red on Wednesday, with the benchmark Hang Seng Index losing 0.83% in opening trade as investors turned their eyes toward inflation data from China and the U.S.
EV shares took a hit, with Nio and Li Auto falling more than 5.5% in opening trade. Shares of Tesla Inc TSLA rival XPeng fell over 3.5%.
|Stock
|Movement
|Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. BABA
|-0.6%
|JD.com Inc JD
|-1.92%
|Baidu Inc BIDU
|-2.01%
|Tencent Holdings Ltd. TCEHY
|0.07%
|Meituan MPNGF
|-0.91%
|Nio Inc NIO
|-5.82%
|XPeng Inc XPEV
|-4.65%
|Li Auto Inc LI
|-5.44%
Macro News: Taiwan’s military has commenced a two-day exercise, firing dozens of shells off its southern coast in a simulation to defend the island in a follow-up to the week-long Chinese military drills, reported the Wall Street Journal.
More trade skirmishes are expected as Australia commenced an anti-dumping investigation into Chinese aluminum extrusions, reported the South China Morning Post.
Japan’s wholesale inflation softened in July, with prices rising 8.6% compared to the 9.4% seen in June, reported Reuters.
Company News: Nio has started allowing its customers to test drive its new SUV ES7 post locking in orders beginning Aug. 2, according to a report.
Taiwan's national security officials want to force Apple Inc AAPL supplier Foxconn to withdraw an $800 million investment in Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua Unigroup, reported the Financial Times.
Global Markets: U.S. markets ended in the red on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq losing 1.19% on the back of weaker chip stocks. The S&P 500 lost 0.42%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 0.18%.
On Wednesday, Australia’s ASX 200 lost 0.18%, Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.54%, and the South Korean Kospi shed 0.62%. China’s Shanghai Composite index was down 0.16%.
