This Lesser-Known Stock Has Moved 35% Since My Last Update, Here's What I'm Waiting For Next

So far, 2022 has been challenging, with the S&P 500 declining 25% while tech stocks have been tanking.
But here's a news flash for you — this is part and parcel of an investor's life. It has happened in the past and will happen again many times in the future.
The sooner you become thick-skinned to it and learn how to protect your portfolio, the better, as opposed to getting caught up in the noise and assuming the market has a personal vendetta against you.
And if you build the skill of finding stocks that outperform the market, even in correction periods such as 2022 has been to date, your portfolio will perform all the better.
McKesson Corporation MCK is a perfect example.
I first highlighted this stock in my article on February 4th. Following that post, the price rallied by 28% whilst the indices tanked. From May 11th to this week, the price traded inside a consolidation.
Below is the daily timeframe.
As the saying goes, after every move, the market consolidates, and as we are in the summer months, it is normal for stocks to move sideways. Volume tends to dry up with traders/investors going on holiday.
As we approach the autumn months, we expect to see a breakout and, more often than not, in the direction of the trend prior to the consolidation.
Some stocks break out earlier than others, such as MCK.
There was a 5.6% correction earlier in the month in the build-up to earnings. Since then, the price has rallied by 9%, taking the price to new all-time highs.
Also Read: This Oil Stock Has A Better 1-Year Return Than Tesla, Ford, Nvidia, Microsoft, Amazon, Disney, Apple And Bitcoin
I have been holding this stock since the start of the year.
I am now waiting for further confirmation of the bull trend to avoid a fake breakout, which is common after a lengthy sideways market and the time of the year.
If the breakout holds, I will add more positions to my portfolio. I'm practicing patience for now until I get the correct setup.
I won't be surprised if MCK finds the momentum to hit $500 by the end of the year.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.