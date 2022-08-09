CNBC's Final Trades: iShares Telecom, Nvidia, Uber, And This Big Three Automaker

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Liz Young of BNY Mellon Investment Management said that iShares US Telecommunications ETF IYZ "hasn’t come back as much in this rally as some of the other stocks," meaning there wasn’t as much “multiple expansion.”

“I think that there could be a nice rally if we see bullish sentiment by the end of the year,” Young added.

Stephen Weiss of Short Hills Capital Partners chose Ford Motor Company F. “The Inflation Reduction Bill is not allowing credits for cars over 55,000 or trucks over 80,000,” Weiss stated. Most cars don’t apply for the credit, but Ford does, he added. “I think Ford is gonna be one of the primary beneficiaries of this,” Weiss mentioned.

"Shark Tank" investor Kevin O'Leary, known as "Mr. Wonderful," said that when Nvidia Corporation NVDA was on sale, “they missed on gaming, but what they make is going to be in demand in all 11 sectors of the economy.” “Either data center or semis, that’s a trend that is gonna stick for years to come,” he added.

Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners named Uber Technologies Inc UBER as his final trade.