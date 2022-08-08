$1.4 Million Bet On Planet Green Holdings? Check Out These 5 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

U.S. stock futures traded slightly higher this morning on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.
When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.3
Conduent
- The Trade: Conduent Incorporated CNDT EVP, Chief Financial Officer Henry Stephen Wood bought a total of 47,455 shares at an average price of $4.21. To acquire these shares, it cost around $199.79 thousand.
- What’s Happening: Conduent reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- What Conduent Does: Conduent Inc acts as a provider of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation.
Aware
- The Trade: Aware, Inc. AWRE Chief Technical Officer Mohamed Lazzouni acquired a total of 5,000 shares at an average price of $2.15. The insider spent around $10.75 thousand to buy those shares.
- What’s Happening: Aware recently reported quarterly losses of $0.06 per share.
- What Aware Does: Aware Inc is a provider of software and services to the biometrics industry. The company's software products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems to identify or authenticate people.
Standard BioTools
- The Trade: Standard BioTools Inc. LAB 10% owner Edward David Johnson acquired a total of 301,182 shares at an average price of $1.75. To acquire these shares, it cost around $526.61 thousand.
- What’s Happening: Standard BioTools is expected to report Q2 financial results on Monday, August 8, 2022, after the closing bell.
- What Standard BioTools Does: Standard BioTools Inc, formerly Fluidigm Corp manufactures life science tools focused on the analysis of single cells and industrial applications of genomics.
Panacea Life Sciences
- The Trade: Panacea Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. PLSH CEO Leslie Buttorff acquired a total of 18,800 shares at an average price of $0.10. The insider spent $1.85 thousand to buy those shares.
- What’s Happening: The company’s shares tumbled around 84% since the start of the year.
- What Panacea Life Sciences Does: Panacea Life Sciences Holdings Inc is engaged in the production of legal, trace THC, hemp-derived cannabinoid products for consumers and pets.
Planet Green Holdings
- The Trade: Planet Green Holdings Corp. PLAG CEO Bin Zhou acquired a total of 880,000 shares at an average price of $1.61. The insider spent $1.42 million to buy those shares.
- What’s Happening: Planet Green Holdings, last month, entered into share exchange agreement.
- What Planet Green Does: Planet Green Holdings Corp is a diversified technology and consumer products company with presence in North America and China engaged in Chemical Products, Tea Products and Online Advertising Services.
