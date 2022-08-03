Around $3 Million Bet On Community Health Systems? Check Out These 3 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

U.S. crude oil futures traded higher this morning on Wednesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.
When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks.
Art's-Way Manufacturing
- The Trade: Art's-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. ARTW Director Randall C Ramsey bought a total of 8,800 shares at an average price of $2.20. To acquire these shares, it cost around $19.36 thousand.
- What’s Happening: Art's-Way Manufacturing, last month, posted Q2 EPS of $0.04.
- What Art's-Way Manufacturing Does: Art's-Way Manufacturing Co Inc is a manufacturer of agricultural equipment. It has three reportable segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools.
Talaris Therapeutics
- The Trade: Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. TALS CEO Scott Requadt acquired a total of 39,382 shares at an average price of $4.25. The insider spent around $167.37 thousand to buy those shares.
- What’s Happening: The company’s shares have tumbled over 71% since the start of the year.
- What Talaris Therapeutics Does: Talaris Therapeutics Inc is a late-clinical stage biotechnology company.
Community Health Systems
- The Trade: Community Health Systems, Inc. CYH Executive Chairman Wayne T Smith acquired a total of 1,000,000 shares at an average price of $2.95. To acquire these shares, it cost around $2.95 million.
- What’s Happening: Community Health Systems recently reported worse-than-expected Q2 results.
- What Community Health Systems Does: Community Health Systems Inc is the largest publicly owned hospital operator in the United States.
