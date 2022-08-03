ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

These Analysts Boost Price Targets On PayPal Following Upbeat Q2 Results

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
August 3, 2022 8:15 AM | 1 min read

PayPal Holdings Inc PYPL reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter.

PayPal reported revenue of $6.8 billion for the second quarter, up 9% year-over-year. The revenue came in ahead of a Street estimate of $6.78 billion. The company reported non-GAAP earnings per share of 93 cents for the second quarter versus analyst estimates of 86 cents per share.

PayPal shares jumped 13.4% to $101.60 in the pre-market trading session.

Several analysts made changes to their price targets on PayPal following the release of results.

  • Keybanc raised price target on PayPal from $100 to $115. However, Keybanc analyst Josh Beck maintained the stock with an Overweight.
  • JMP Securities lifted boosted PayPal’s price target from $100 to $120. However, JMP Securities analyst David Scharf maintained the stock with a Market Outperform rating.
  • Credit Suisse boosted the price target on the stock from $95 to $110. However, Credit Suisse analyst Timothy Chiodo maintained PayPal with an Outperform.
  • Wells Fargo raised PayPal’s price target from $97 to $123. However, Wells Fargo analyst Jeff Cantwell maintained an Overweight rating on the stock.
  • Morgan Stanley increased the price target on the stock $129 to $134. However Morgan Stanley analyst James Faucette maintained PayPal with an Overweight.
  • Evercore ISI Group boosted price target on the stock from $124 to $136. However, Evercore ISI Group analyst David Togut maintained PayPal with an Outperform.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Price Target ChangesEarningsNewsPrice TargetPre-Market OutlookMarketsAnalyst Ratings