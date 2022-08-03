These Analysts Boost Price Targets On PayPal Following Upbeat Q2 Results

PayPal Holdings Inc PYPL reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter.

PayPal reported revenue of $6.8 billion for the second quarter, up 9% year-over-year. The revenue came in ahead of a Street estimate of $6.78 billion. The company reported non-GAAP earnings per share of 93 cents for the second quarter versus analyst estimates of 86 cents per share.

PayPal shares jumped 13.4% to $101.60 in the pre-market trading session.

Several analysts made changes to their price targets on PayPal following the release of results.