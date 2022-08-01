The Final Call: Caterpillar, Advanced Micro Devices, Uber Technologies And This Tech Major

On CNBC’s “The Final Call,” Carter Worth said that several stocks had rallied substantially to difficult levels. Advanced Micro Devices Inc. AMD and Caterpillar Inc. CAT are two such stocks, Worth says.

Check out other overvalued stocks making moves in the premarket.

Tony Zhang said Uber Technologies Inc. UBER has continued to dominate on market share and starts to focus on profitability. Zhang mentioned that he believed now is a good time to begin investing in Uber Technologies, by selling some put options going into earnings.

Mike Khouw stated that Intel Corporation’s INTC earnings were disappointing but Advanced Micro Devices “isn’t Intel.”

Image: AMD headquarters