ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

The Final Call: Caterpillar, Advanced Micro Devices, Uber Technologies And This Tech Major

by Priya Nigam, Benzinga Staff Writer
August 1, 2022 8:52 AM | 1 min read

On CNBC’s “The Final Call,” Carter Worth said that several stocks had rallied substantially to difficult levels. Advanced Micro Devices Inc. AMD and Caterpillar Inc. CAT are two such stocks, Worth says.

Check out other overvalued stocks making moves in the premarket.

Tony Zhang said Uber Technologies Inc. UBER has continued to dominate on market share and starts to focus on profitability. Zhang mentioned that he believed now is a good time to begin investing in Uber Technologies, by selling some put options going into earnings.

Mike Khouw stated that Intel Corporation’s INTC earnings were disappointing but Advanced Micro Devices “isn’t Intel.”

Image: AMD headquarters

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Carter WorthCNBCMike KhouwTony ZhangLong IdeasShort IdeasOptionsMarketsMediaTrading Ideas