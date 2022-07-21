ñol

CNBC's Final Trades: Foot Locker, Vertex Pharmaceuticals And This Investment Management Company

by Priya Nigam, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 21, 2022 8:41 AM | 1 min read

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Bryn Talkington of Requisite Capital Management said her mentor once told her that “one bets against the U.S. at one’s own peril.” She added to this saying, “One bets against the U.S. consumer at one’s own peril.”

Talkington named Foot Locker, Inc. FL because the stock offers a 5.9% yield and is trading at six times earnings.

Check out other stocks making moves in the premarket.

Rob Sechan of New Edge Capital Group said Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated VRTX is the “cheapest of the defensives.” Sechan further mentioned that Vertex is a “high quality pharma name, with a great growth and profitability profile” and that its pipeline is “incredibly robust.”

Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners chose BlackRock Inc BLK as his final trade.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

