$8.6 Million Bet On This Basic Materials Stock? 3 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying



Netflix, Inc. NFLX posted better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.3

PureBase Corporation

The Trade: PureBase Corporation PUBC Director John Bremer acquired a total of 130,568,517 shares at an average price of $0.09. To acquire these shares, it cost around $8.57 million.

Director John Bremer acquired a total of 130,568,517 shares at an average price of $0.09. To acquire these shares, it cost around $8.57 million. What’s Happening: The company’s stock tumbled 60% over the past six months.

The company’s stock tumbled 60% over the past six months. What PureBase Does: PureBase Corp is a diversified, industrial mineral and natural resource company.

Crexendo

The Trade : Crexendo, Inc. CXDO CEO Steven G Mihaylo acquired a total of 2,830 shares at an average price of $3.00. The insider spent around $8.48 thousand to buy those shares.

: CEO Steven G Mihaylo acquired a total of 2,830 shares at an average price of $3.00. The insider spent around $8.48 thousand to buy those shares. What’s Happening : The company’s shares have tumbled around 38% since the start of the year.

: The company’s shares have tumbled around 38% since the start of the year. What Crexendo Does: Crexendo Inc is a provider of cloud communications, UCaaS, call center, collaboration services, and other cloud business services.

Investor Fear Eases On Upbeat Corporate Earnings

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .

ReWalk Robotics