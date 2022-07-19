$1.7 Million Bet On This Biotechnology Stock? 3 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying



U.S. stock futures traded higher this morning after recording losses in the previous session. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

BitNile

The Trade: BitNile Holdings, Inc. NILE Executive Chairman Milton C. Ault III acquired a total of 150,000 shares at an average price of $0.33. To acquire these shares, it cost around $49.01 thousand.

BitNile's subsidiary, TurnOnGreen, was awarded State, Federal, and Utility certifications for its electric vehicle chargers. What BitNile Does: BitNile Holdings Inc is a diversified holding company owning subsidiaries engaged in commercial and defence solutions, commercial lending, and data centre operations in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally.

ESSA Pharma

The Trade : ESSA Pharma Inc. EPIX 10% owner BB Biotech AG acquired a total of 588,869 shares at an average price of $2.93. The insider spent around $1.73 million to buy those shares.

: 10% owner BB Biotech AG acquired a total of 588,869 shares at an average price of $2.93. The insider spent around $1.73 million to buy those shares. What’s Happening : ESSA Pharma recently presented clinical results from the Phase 1a dose-escalation study of EPI-7386 as a monotherapy for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer resistant to current standard-of-care therapies.

: ESSA Pharma recently presented clinical results from the Phase 1a dose-escalation study of EPI-7386 as a monotherapy for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer resistant to current standard-of-care therapies. What ESSA Pharma Does: ESSA Pharma Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The company is in the preclinical stage, focused on the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of castration-resistant prostate cancer.

SeaChange International