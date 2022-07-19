'You've Got To Prepare To Lose $8' In This Speculative Stock: Jim Cramer

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Eversource Energy ES "doesn’t yield enough" for him.

Cramer said Beyond Air Inc XAIR is the "ultimate speculative stock, in which you’ve got to prepare to lose $8. It’s an $8 stock, I don’t like that."

The "Mad Money" host said he doesn’t recommend buying Nutrien Ltd. NTR. Cramer said it is a fertilizer stock trading at around "4 times earnings, and those earnings are going to collapse."

Price Action: Shares of Eversource Energy fell 1.5% to close at $82.45, while Beyond Air shares declined 9% to $8.88 on Monday. Nutrien stock, however, gained 2.3% to settle at $74.91 on Monday.

Photo: Courtesy of Scott Beale on Flickr