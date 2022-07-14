ñol

CNBC's Final Trades: Biotech, CVS Health, Walt Disney And This Stock That Could Benefit From Taiwan Semiconductor's Earnings Release

by Priya Nigam, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 14, 2022 10:14 AM | 1 min read
On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Bryn Talkington of Requisite Capital Management chose SPDR S&P Biotech ETF XBI.

Jason Snipe of Odyssey Capital Advisors said he likes CVS Health Corp CVS. “It’s trading at 11 times forward, 12% free cash flow yield, a little over 2% dividend yield and long-term growth rate above 6%. I like it here,” Snipe mentioned.

Check out other health care stocks making moves in the premarket.

Farr, Miller & Washington’s Michael Farr named Walt Disney Co DIS as his final trade. “Streaming business is working, parks are full, Thor Love and Thunder $143 million in the box office, 16% growth rate, 16 times earnings,” Farr said. The stock is trading “at an all-time low,” he added.

Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners chose Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD ahead of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd’s TSM earnings release.

Photo via Shutterstock. 

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

