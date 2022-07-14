Market Volatility Rises As Investors Await Producer Price Index

The Chicago Board Options Exchange's CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) climbed around 1.4% to 27.67 on Thursday.

US stocks had another rough day, settling lower on Wednesday. The Dow Jones index fell 0.67% to 30,772.79, while the S&P 500 declined by 0.45% to 3,801.78. The Nasdaq Composite shed 0.15% in the session.

Twitter, Inc. TWTR shares climbed around 8% on Wednesday after Hindenburg Research said it has accumulated a significant long position in the stock. Fastenal Company’s FAST shares tanked more than 6% after the company reported downbeat sales results for the second quarter.

Travel-related stocks came under pressure after Delta Air Lines, Inc. DAL reported weaker-than-expected quarterly earnings. American Airlines Group Inc. AAL and United Airlines Holdings, Inc. UAL shares also closed lower on Wednesday.

Investors now await producer price data, scheduled for release before the opening bell on Thursday. The US released consumer price data on Wednesday, which showed the annual inflation rate accelerating to 9.1% in June.