CNBC's Final Trades: Occidental Petroleum And A Major Tech Company That 'Should Be Safe No Matter What CPI Does'

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Stephanie Link of Hightower said Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s OXY stock has declined by 25% since the beginning of June.

The stock trades at 5.5 times its earnings and 5.3 times EBITDA, Link mentioned. The company generated $3 billion in free cash flows in the last quarter alone, she added. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-A) now has an 18.7% position in Occidental Petroleum, Link further said.

Amy Raskin of Chevy Chase Trust said Kadant Inc. KAI is “really well positioned in key markets such as paper and packaging.” The company has a “leading market share in all its end markets and a great management team,” Raskin added.

Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners said Qualcomm, Inc. QCOM has a PEG ratio of 0.6 and offers a 2.3% dividend yield. He added that this company “should be safe no matter what CPI does.”

Joshua Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management mentioned that JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM is trading at “one of the cheapest multiples you could buy the stock at in the last 10 years” and it offers a 3.5% dividend yield.