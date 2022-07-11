CNBC's Final Trades: Meta Platforms, Zoetis And This Stock Ahead Of Earnings

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Shannon Saccocia of Boston Private said she’s going with Meta Platforms Inc META, formerly known as Facebook.

“You don’t have to necessarily fully believe in the metaverse to be able to get behind this company,” Saccocia stated. “You just look at the number of Instagram influencers who are multimillionaires right now. They are monetizing the platform and will continue to do so,” she added.

Kevin O'Leary, known as "Mr. Wonderful," named Zoetis Inc ZTS as his final trade. “These guys provide pet health care and it’s a fantastic business and I love the management,” he stated.

Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners said that the CEO of Delta Air Lines, Inc DAL was “just giddy with how good things are” at the last earnings call. “I don’t think anything has changed and earnings are coming up next week,” he added.