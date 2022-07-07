$1.4 Million Bet On This Healthcare Stock? 4 Penny Stocks Insiders are Buying

U.S. stock futures traded higher this morning on Thursday after closing slightly higher on Wednesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.

Creatd

The Trade: Creatd, Inc. CRTD Executive Chairman Jeremy Frommer acquired a total of 4,331 shares at an average price of $0.72. To acquire these shares, it cost around $3.12 thousand.

Creatd Studios, last month, announced full 2022 production slate.

Creatd Studios, last month, announced full 2022 production slate. What Creatd Does: Creatd Inc empowers creators, brands, and entrepreneurs through technology and partnership.

Crexendo

The Trade : Crexendo, Inc. CXDO CEO Steven G Mihaylo acquired a total of 7,143 shares at an average price of $2.93. The insider spent around $20.93 thousand to buy those shares.

Crexendo, during May, posted Q1 EPS of $0.02.

: Crexendo, during May, posted Q1 EPS of $0.02. What Crexendo Does: Crexendo Inc is a provider of cloud communications, UCaaS, call center, collaboration services, and other cloud business services.

Quotient

The Trade : Quotient Limited QTNT Director Zubeen Shroff acquired a total of 4,666,666 shares at an average price of $0.30. To acquire these shares, it cost around $1.4 million.

Quotient recently announced a $20 million underwritten public offering.

: Quotient recently announced a $20 million underwritten public offering. What Quotient Does: Quotient Ltd is a commercial-stage diagnostics company. It is involved in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of conventional reagent products used for blood grouping within the global transfusion diagnostics market.

