BitNile And 2 Other Stocks Under $1 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

U.S. stock futures traded lower this morning on Tuesday after recording gains on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.3

CMG Holdings Group

The Trade: CMG Holdings Group, Inc. CMGO CEO Glenn Laken acquired a total of 1,110,900 shares at an average price of $0.01. To acquire these shares, it cost around $8 thousand.

CEO Glenn Laken acquired a total of 1,110,900 shares at an average price of $0.01. To acquire these shares, it cost around $8 thousand. What’s Happening: The company’s stock tumbled around 30% over the past six months.

The company’s stock tumbled around 30% over the past six months. What CMG Holdings Group Does: CMG Holdings Group Inc is a full-service marketing and communications holding company.

NaturalShrimp

The Trade : NaturalShrimp Incorporated SHMP CEO, President Gerald Easterling acquired a total of 100,000 shares at an average price of $0.11. The insider spent around $10.99 thousand to buy those shares.

: CEO, President Gerald Easterling acquired a total of 100,000 shares at an average price of $0.11. The insider spent around $10.99 thousand to buy those shares. What’s Happening : The company’s shares have tumbled 74% since the start of the year.

: The company’s shares have tumbled 74% since the start of the year. What NaturalShrimp Does: NaturalShrimp Inc is a shrimp farming biotechnology company. The firm with its subsidiaries develops proprietary technologies for the growth and sale of natural shrimp indoors without the use of antibiotics or toxic materials.

