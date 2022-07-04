CNBC's Final Trades: These 2 Health Care Majors, Verizon Communications And iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Jenny Harrington of Gilman Hill Asset Management said Verizon Communications Inc. VZ is trading at nine times earnings and 5% yield, which is “better than a bond.”

Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners mentioned that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co BMY is a “very safe play” with a “very forgiving valuation, decent dividend yield.” He added that it is operating in a space [health care], which seems to “have a nice uptrend to it.”

Pete Najarian said Pfizer Inc. PFE has solid free cash flow and pipeline. “I think there’s a lot more room to the upside for Pfizer,” he added.

Rob Sechan of New Edge Capital Group said that treasury yields and credit spreads are both close to a peak. He recommended to buy iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF IEF and “sell whatever high yield proxy.”