CNBC's Final Trades: These 2 Health Care Majors, Verizon Communications And iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

by Priya Nigam, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 4, 2022 10:45 AM | 1 min read

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Jenny Harrington of Gilman Hill Asset Management said Verizon Communications Inc. VZ is trading at nine times earnings and 5% yield, which is “better than a bond.”

Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners mentioned that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co BMY is a “very safe play” with a “very forgiving valuation, decent dividend yield.” He added that it is operating in a space [health care], which seems to “have a nice uptrend to it.”

Check out other healthcare stocks making big moves in the premarket.

Pete Najarian said Pfizer Inc. PFE has solid free cash flow and pipeline. “I think there’s a lot more room to the upside for Pfizer,” he added.

Rob Sechan of New Edge Capital Group said that treasury yields and credit spreads are both close to a peak. He recommended to buy iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF IEF and “sell whatever high yield proxy.”

