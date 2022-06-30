Which Mega-Cap Tech Stock Would You Buy First: Microsoft, Apple Or Amazon?

CNBC ran a survey Thursday asking investors which technology stock they would buy first at current levels. Here's a look at the results.

Microsoft Corporation MSFT : 21%

: 21% Apple Inc AAPL : 18%

: 18% Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN : 16%

: 16% Other: 16%

What To Know: Ritholtz Wealth Management's Josh Brown and Market Rebellion co-founder Jon Najarian weighed in on the group of mega-cap tech stocks that topped the list following the poll results.

"I think the biggest opportunity in the mega caps is in Amazon," Brown said Thursday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report."

He pointed out that Amazon stock has made a complete round trip and returned to pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels.

"Which is shocking, when you consider how much progress the company has made over the last two years," Brown said.

Najarian told CNBC he would buy the mega-cap tech stocks in the same order that the survey results showed.

"I like all three. All three have recurring revenue streams," he said.

Najarian highlighted the strength of Microsoft's cloud business and Apple's services business, as well as Amazon Web Services.

"I don't think you can go wrong with any of these three," he said.

MSFT, AAPL, AMZN Price Action: At time of publication, Microsoft was down 1.60% at $256.10, Apple was down 2.42% at $135.86 and Amazon was down 2.70% at $105.98, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

