ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

This Stock May Rally Even As Other Chip Stocks Dip

by Priya Nigam, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 30, 2022 8:11 AM | 1 min read
This Stock May Rally Even As Other Chip Stocks Dip

Micron Technology, Inc. MU is scheduled to report its quarterly earnings after the closing bell on June 30.

On CNBC's "Options Action," Tony Zhang said that Micron Technology traded almost two times its average daily volume on Wednesday. Options traders are implying a sizable move of 7.6% on earnings versus 5.1% over the last eight quarters, he added.

Check out other chip stocks making moves in the premarket.

There was a buyer of 3,000 of the July 1 weekly 59 calls at $1.05 per contract on average, Zhang mentioned. The trader sees Micron Technology gaining at least 8% by Friday, he added.

MU Price Action: Shares of Micron Technology declined 3.18% to settle at $56.02 on Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: CNBCTony ZhangLong IdeasOptionsMarketsMediaTrading Ideas