CNBC's Final Trades: UnitedHealth, WideOpenWest And This Company That's 'Minting Cash'

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Jenny Harrington of Gilman Hill Asset Management said that Devon Energy Corp DVN is “minting cash” due to elevated oil prices. The company offers an 8.8% dividend and trades at 10 times earnings, Harrington mentioned. Devon Energy is a “terrific way to take advantage of the market’s pullback,” she added.

Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners said that UnitedHealth Group Inc UNH had “recently reclaimed all of its three major moving averages,” which will “engage the quant funds that focus on momentum” and take the stock higher.

Stephen Weiss of Short Hills Capital Partners said he was “staying in cash.” The US dollar index (DXY) climbed on Monday and traded close to 104.

Jon Najarian said that WideOpenWest Inc WOW has around 2 million customers. Traders are “aggressively buying upside calls,” he added.