OPKO Health And 2 More Stocks Under $3 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

The Dow Jones surged by more than 800 points on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks.

OPKO Health

The Trade: OPKO Health, Inc. OPK Chief Innovation Officer Gary Nabel acquired a total of 240,000 shares at an average price of $2.49. To acquire these shares, it cost around $597.39 thousand.

What's Happening: The company, last month, said it swung to a loss in the first quarter.

What OPKO Health Does: OPKO Health Inc is a diversified biotechnology company that operates pharmaceutical and diagnostic development programs.

BitNile Holdings

The Trade : BitNile Holdings, Inc. NILE 10% owner Milton C. Ault III acquired a total of 225,000 shares at an average price of $0.29. The insider spent around $64.53 thousand to buy those shares.

What's Happening : The company, last month, posted a sharp rise in quarterly sales.

What BitNile Holdings Does: BitNile Holdings Inc is a diversified holding company owning subsidiaries engaged in commercial and defence solutions, commercial lending, and data centre operations in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally.

