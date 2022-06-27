ñol

The Final Call: China, Oil And These 2 Airline Stocks That Are About To Take Off

by Priya Nigam, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 27, 2022 8:22 AM | 1 min read
The Final Call: China, Oil And These 2 Airline Stocks That Are About To Take Off

On CNBC's "The Final Call," Carter Worth said China is going through “a bottoming out process.” He recommended KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF KWEB in the current environment. Worth also mentioned SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF XOP to add “oil for bounce.”

Tony Zhang said, “It’s time to get on board United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL.” He recommended buying a call spread.

Check out other airline stocks making moves in the premarket.

Mike Khouw said that he had added KWEB and XOP. Khouw mentioned that he had started buying Halliburton Company HAL as well.

Posted In: Carter WorthCNCBMike KhouwTony ZhangLong IdeasMarketsMediaTrading Ideas