It's Going To Make 'A Ton of Money': Why Jim Cramer Likes This Energy Stock

by Priya Nigam, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 27, 2022 8:18 AM | 1 min read

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he likes Pioneer Natural Resources Company PXD as it is going to "make a ton of money."

Cramer recommended moving on from DigitalBridge Group, Inc. DBRG.

With steel prices moving lower, Cramer said he would rather recommend buying energy right now than going for Nucor Corporation NUE.

Check out our premarket coverage here.

Price Action: Shares of Nucor gained 4.7% to close at $111.06, while DigitalBridge shares declined 1.2% to $5.09 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources stock fell 0.1% to settle at $223.48 on Friday.

See Also: He Predicted Fall Of WeWork And Rivian, Now This Analyst Warns These 3 Stocks Are Set To Implode

Photo: Courtesy of Scott Beale on Flickr

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

