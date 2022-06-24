CNBC's Final Trades: ChargePoint Holdings, Energy Puts, And These Pharma And Health Care Stocks To Buy

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Brenda Vingiello of Sand Hill Global Advisors said Zoetis Inc ZTS is a pharma company “without all the problems that come with traditional pharmaceutical companies,” like generic competition and dealing with Medicare or insurance.

Joshua Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management stated that ChargePoint Holdings Inc CHPT “increasingly looks like it bottomed in early May.” He added that the stock is “very resilient.”

Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners said Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. TMO is a “great health care company. Lebenthal added that he was recommending this stock as “we’re stuck right now while we wait for more information on inflation and earnings.”

Pete Najarian mentioned that there’s been a pullback in the energy space and there are a lot of put buyers. Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund XLE has bought 68,000 of the October 52 puts, he added.