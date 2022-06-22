ñol

CNBC's Final Trades: Union Pacific, Snap, Archer-Daniels-Midland And This Way To Gain Energy Exposure

by Priya Nigam, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 22, 2022 8:58 AM | 1 min read

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Stephanie Link of Hightower said she liked the rails, particularly Union Pacific Corporation UNP. The company has “pricing power, margin improvement, double-digit earnings,” she mentioned. Link added that she expects supply chain to improve in the back half of the year and volumes to recover.

Joshua Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management said iShares US Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF IEO represents cheap stocks with healthy dividend. Brown added that he expects earnings to grow “into the end of this year.”

Check out other stocks making moves in the premarket.

Jon Najarian mentioned that he had bought January calls for Snap Inc SNAP.

Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners named Archer-Daniels-Midland Co ADM as his final trade, saying it has a “nice risk to reward set up.” The stock is “down significantly from the $98 high in late April,” he added.

Posted In: CNBCHightowerJon NajarianJoseph TerranovaJoshua BrownRitholtz Wealth ManagementStephanie LinkVirtus Investment PartnersLong IdeasOptionsMarketsMediaTrading Ideas