Fastenal And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although the Nasdaq Composite gained more than 150 points on Friday, there were a few notable insider trades.

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases.

Apollo Medical Holdings

The Trade: Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. AMEH 10% owner Allied Physicians of California A Profession Medical Corp acquired a total of 250,000 shares at at an average price of $37.00. To acquire these shares, it cost around $9.25 million.

What's Happening: Apollo Medical, last month, raised its FY22 guidance.

What Apollo Medical Does: Apollo Medical Holdings Inc is a patient-centered, physician-centric integrated population health management company

American Eagle Outfitters

The Trade: American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. AEO Director Joseph Noel Spiegel acquired a total of 10,000 shares at an average price of $11.65. To acquire these shares, it cost around $116.5 thousand.

What's Happening: B. Riley Securities downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $22 to $13.

What American Eagle Outfitters Does: American Eagle Outfitters Inc is an apparel and accessory retailer with company stores in U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Hong Kong.

Fastenal Company