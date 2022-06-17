Fed Chair Powell Speech And Other Macro Issues For Friday

- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is set to speak at 8:45 a.m. ET.
- Data on industrial production for May will be released at 9:15 a.m. ET. Analysts expect industrial production rising 0.4% in May following a 1.1% increase in the previous month.
- The index of leading economic indicators for May will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. After declining a sharp 0.3% in April, analysts expect the LEI dropping a further 0.4% in May.
- The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is scheduled for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.
