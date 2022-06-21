Insiders Buy More Than $4M Of 2 Penny Stocks

U.S. stocks closed mostly higher on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.3

Vacasa

The Trade: Vacasa, Inc. VCSA Director Karl Peterson acquired a total of 500,000 shares at an average price of $2.77. To acquire these shares, it cost around $1.39 million.

What's Happening: Goldman Sachs recently maintained Vacasa with a Neutral and lowered the price target from $9 to $5.5.

Goldman Sachs recently maintained Vacasa with a Neutral and lowered the price target from $9 to $5.5. What Vacasa Does: Vacasa Inc is a vacation rental management platform in North America, transforming the vacation rental experience by integrating purpose-built technology with expert local and national teams.

FG Financial Group

The Trade : FG Financial Group, Inc. FGF 10% owner Ballantyne Strong Inc acquired a total of 1,898,733 shares at an average price of $1.58. The insider spent around $3 million to buy those shares.

What's Happening: FG Financial Group priced its 2.75 million share offering at $1.58 per share.

: FG Financial Group priced its 2.75 million share offering at $1.58 per share. What FG Financial Group Does: FG Financial Group Inc through its subsidiaries operates as diversified insurance, reinsurance, and investment management holding company.

