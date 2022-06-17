ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Insiders Buy More Than $20M Of 3 Stocks

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
June 17, 2022 7:38 AM | 2 min read

Although the Dow Jones dropped more than 700 points on Thursday, there were a few notable insider trades.

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

HireRight Holdings

  • The Trade: HireRight Holdings Corporation HRT 10% owner Stone Point GP Ltd acquired a total of 824,156 shares at at an average price of $14.83. To acquire these shares, it cost around $12.22 million.
  • What’s Happening: HireRight recently upsized revolving credit facility to $145 million.
  • What HireRight Holdings Does: HireRight Holdings Corp is a global provider of technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions.

Ares Capital

  • The Trade: Ares Capital Corporation ARCC Executive Vice President Michael Arougheti acquired a total of 300,000 shares at an average price of $17.75. To acquire these shares, it cost around $5.33 million.
  • What’s Happening: The company’s stock has tumbled around 18% since the start of the year.
  • What Ares Capital Does: Ares Capital Corp is a United States-based closed-ended specialty finance company. Its investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments.

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .

Also check this: Fed Chair Powell Speech And Other Macro Issues For Friday

Newmark Group

  • The Trade: Newmark Group, Inc. NMRK Chairman Howard W Lutnick bought a total of 329,000 shares at an average price of $9.11. To acquire these shares, it cost around $3 million.
  • What’s Happening: The company, in April, posted upbeat Q1 earnings.
  • What Newmark Group Does: Newmark Group Inc is a commercial real estate advisory firm. It offers services, including leasing and corporate advisory services, investment sales, commercial mortgage brokerage, appraisal and valuation, project management, and property, among others.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Insider BuyingLong IdeasNewsSmall CapInsider TradesMarketsTrading Ideas