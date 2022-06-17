CNBC's Final Trades: JPMorgan Chase, United States Steel And Stocks To Own During An Economic Slowdown

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Josh Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management chose JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.

“If you’re about to buy a 10-year Treasury at a 3.5% yield and you have more than three years as a time horizon, you’re getting the same exact dividend from JPM,” Brown said. “The stock is now trading below where it was in December 2019, pre-pandemic.”

Shannon Saccocia of Boston Private named Costco Wholesale Corporation COST as her final trade. She said that Costco Wholesale stock could be held even if the U.S. enters a recession.

Sarat Sethi chose Constellation Brands, Inc. STZ, saying it's “a great stock to own when things are slowing down.”

Jon Najarian named United States Steel Corporation X as his final trade.