4 Stocks Under $2 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

US gold futures traded higher this morning on Wednesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.3

MSP Recovery

The Trade: MSP Recovery, Inc. MSPR Director Thomas W Hawkins acquired a total of 50,000 shares at an average price of $1.08. To acquire these shares, it cost $54.15 thousand.

Director Thomas W Hawkins acquired a total of 50,000 shares at an average price of $1.08. To acquire these shares, it cost $54.15 thousand. What’s Happening: MSP Recovery recently reaffirmed its sales guidance.

MSP Recovery recently reaffirmed its sales guidance. What MSP Recovery Does: MSP Recovery Inc is a healthcare recoveries and data analytics company. The business model includes two principal lines of business: Claims Recovery and Chase to Pay Services.

Creatd

The Trade : Creatd, Inc. CRTD Executive Chairman Jeremy Frommer acquired a total of 1,247 shares at an average price of $0.84. The insider spent around $1.05 thousand to buy those shares.

: Executive Chairman Jeremy Frommer acquired a total of 1,247 shares at an average price of $0.84. The insider spent around $1.05 thousand to buy those shares. What’s Happening : Creatd recently issued an update on its 2022 slate of three production projects.

: Creatd recently issued an update on its 2022 slate of three production projects. What Creatd Does: Creatd Inc empowers creators, brands, and entrepreneurs through technology and partnership. The company has three platforms, namely Creatd Labs, Creatd Ventures, and Creatd Partners.

Also check this: Kraft Heinz And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .

NanoVibronix

The Trade : NanoVibronix, Inc. NAOV Chief Financial Officer Stephen R. Brown acquired a total of 4,000 shares at an average price of $0.57. To acquire these shares, it cost around $2.3 thousand.

: Chief Financial Officer Stephen R. Brown acquired a total of 4,000 shares at an average price of $0.57. To acquire these shares, it cost around $2.3 thousand. What’s Happening : NanoVibronix, last month, posted Q1 sales of $272.00K.

: NanoVibronix, last month, posted Q1 sales of $272.00K. What NanoVibronix Does: NanoVibronix Inc manufactures noninvasive biological response-activating devices that target biofilm prevention, pain therapy, and wound healing and can be administered at home, without the assistance of medical professionals.

Better Therapeutics