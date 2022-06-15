CNBC's Final Trades: Uranium, Cash, Union Pacific And This Other Transportation Company

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Bryn Talkington of Requisite Capital Management recommended to buy Sprott Uranium Miners ETF URNM and sell the October 70s to collect $6.50. “So, close to 10% income on a call for about five months,” she added.

Stephen Weiss of Short Hills Capital Partners said he was “still saying in cash.”

Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners chose Union Pacific Corporation UNP as his final trade, saying that “a lot of construction is going to go on the next few years.” He added, “That’s a lot of material that has to be transported in bulk, and railroads are the way to do it.”

Josh Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management mentioned that FedEx Corporation’s FDX stock seems to have “put in a longer-term bottom.” He added that he was staying long.