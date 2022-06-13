CNBC's Final Trades: Colgate-Palmolive, CVS Health, Raytheon Technologies And This Way To Gain Energy Exposure

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Pete Najarian said that there had been “some upside buying” in Colgate-Palmolive Company CL and that its stock is “almost in positive territory.”

Joshua Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management named iShares US Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF IEO as his final trade, saying that the only bullish choices left are energy and utility.

Check out energy and utility stocks making moves in the premarket.

Brenda Vingiello of Sand Hill Global Advisors said that CVS Health Corp CVS is “really well positioned to benefit from the shift to a more value-based care.”

Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners choose Raytheon Technologies Corp RTX and said that defense spending “is not going down any time soon.”