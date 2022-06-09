CNBC's Final Trades: Marathon Petroleum, HealthEquity, Cash And This Fast Food Major

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners said that Marathon Petroleum Corp MPC is “the way to play the refining trade.”

Karen Firestone of Aureus Asset Management said HealthEquity Inc HQY is a health savings account company. “Employment has been very strong and we’re seeing lots of interest in new products for employees,” she added. Firestone further mentioned that “higher interest rates helps them [the company] as they get new accounts.”

Pete Najarian said traders were buying the August 19 calls for Wendy’s Co WEN.

Stephen Weiss of Short Hills Capital Partners said he's “staying in cash.” The US Dollar Index (DXY) has gained almost 7% year to date.