CNBC's Final Trades: SL Green Realty, Boeing, ChargePoint And This Way To Gain Exposure To Tech Stocks

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Jenny Harrington of Gilman Hill Asset Management chose SL Green Realty Corp SLG, saying that it’s a big office landlord offering a 6.5% dividend yield.

Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners named Boeing Co BA as his final trade. He said the airlines are facing high demand on one side and high fuel prices on the other; and they need new planes to take care of the high fuel prices. Both Boeing and Airbus are “sold out for years to come,” Lebenthal said. He recommended to “get into line now.”

Bryn Talkington of Requisite Capital Management said that JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF JEPQ has Nasdaq constituents and sells out of the money calls. “Right now, with elevated volatility, it’s got a premium yield of around 10%,” Talkington stated. “It’s a defensive way to get into the Nasdaq and also collect some income,” she added.

Jon Najarian said that around 90,000 calls had been bought for ChargePoint Holdings Inc CHPT at the 15 strike. With the stock at $14, this is one of the biggest trade in equities in a long time, he added.