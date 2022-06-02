Jim Cramer Likes This Stock Over Olaplex

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he prefers Danaher Corporation DHR over InMode Ltd. INMD.

Cramer recommended buying Boise Cascade Company BCC as the stock sells at four times earnings.

Although Doximity, Inc. DOCS makes very little money, Cramer recommended buying the stock because "it’s going to make a lot of money."

Cramer said he is not recommending Veru Inc. VERU, as it is very speculative.

When asked about The Boeing Company BA, Cramer said, "There’s so many better stocks."

Cramer said he prefers The Procter & Gamble Company PG over Olaplex Holdings, Inc. OLPX.

The "Mad Money" host said Marten Transport, Ltd. MRTN is a good company. "Makes things, does stuff, rewards shareholders, valued reasonably. Buy."

Cramer said AT&T Inc T is OK now. "They got rid of a lot of debt. That’s what I wanted," he added.

