CNBC's Final Trades: Financials, Treasury Bond ETF, Eli Lilly And This Shorting Opportunity

by Craig Jones, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 2, 2022 8:21 AM | 1 min read

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Liz Young of BNY Mellon Investment Management chose Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund XLF. “I think there’s a possibility of a cyclical bounce and this is a good entry point,” Young said.

Stephen Weiss of Short Hills Capital Partners named iShares 20 Plus Year Treasury Bond ETF TLT as his final trade, as “yields continue to rise.”

Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners chose Eli Lilly and Co LLY, recommending to take advantage of the selloff in health care.

Check out other pharma stocks making moves in the premarket.

Jon Najarian recommended puts for eBay Inc EBAY, saying there is further downside.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

